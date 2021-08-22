Cancel
Osceola, IA

Live events Osceola — what’s coming up

Osceola Post
Osceola Post
 14 days ago

(OSCEOLA, IA) Live events are lining up on the Osceola calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Osceola:

Winterset Rodeo

Winterset, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 1204 W Summit St, Winterset, IA

The Madison County Livestock & Fair Association is excited to host a FULL RODEO with Duckworth Rodeo Productions for another year! Madison County Fairgrounds, South Arena, Winterset, Iowa Adults ...

Pitchfork Fondue - Porchetta

Ellston, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

It's pronounced "Porketta" and we're finishing it off in "The Cauldron". This is a limited plate dinner at The Clubhouse Bar & Grille. About this Event Known as " Pitchfork Fondue " in some parts...

Beer Run - West Hill Brewing | 2021 Iowa Brewery Running Series

Indianola, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 219 West Salem Avenue, Indianola, IA 50125

Join us for a fun run course and great, local beer at West Hill Brewing Company on Saturday September 25, 2021!

Cemetery Tour

Chariton, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 104 N Grand St, Chariton, IA

Guided tour of selected sites in the Chariton Cemetery, by the Lucas County Historical Preservation Society.

Prone to Jones | Fahrenheit Live Music ($10 cover) + Food Truck — Winterset Cidery

Winterset, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 1638 US-169, Winterset, IA

Come out and enjoy an evening of live music and great cider in the beautiful Madison County countryside with Prone to Jones (3-6pm) and Fahrenheit (6:30 - 9:30pm). Bring lawn chairs! $10 Cover...

