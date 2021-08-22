Fort Plain events coming up

(FORT PLAIN, NY) Live events are coming to Fort Plain.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Fort Plain:

Endangered Farmscapes – Paintings by James Coe Canajoharie, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 2 Erie Blvd, Canajoharie, NY

The historic architecture of our local farms has literally settled into the soils of upstate New York and Vermont. Today, the barns that our ancestors raised are an integral part of our...

Kevin Alexander at The Stockyard Public House Sprakers, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 754 Corbin Hill Rd, Sprakers, NY

Kevin Alexander's extensive repertoire of familiar songs, from classics beyond the 60's up through today's hits, provides entertainment to suitably compliment any occasion. With a surprisingly...

Canajoharie Farmers Market Canajoharie, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Season: Summer Market Hours: May 16 - October 2021 Sundays, 11:00am - 2:00pm Location:24 Church Street

Windfall Dutch Barn Medieval Faire Fort Plain, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 2009-2019 Co Hwy 80, Fort Plain, NY

Come see pirates, Vikings, gypsies and more. Entertainment, food, vendors & games. $5.00 admission goes towards the up keep of the Barn.

3rd Annual Women's Retreat St Johnsville, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 161 Co Rd 114, St Johnsville, NY

Come join us for our 3rd Annual Women's Retreat here at Crystal Grove! This is an all-inclusive retreat, spend one amount and get all the services for that weekend. We always have a full schedule...