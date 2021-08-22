Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Plain Digest

Fort Plain events coming up

Posted by 
Fort Plain Digest
Fort Plain Digest
 5 days ago

(FORT PLAIN, NY) Live events are coming to Fort Plain.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Fort Plain:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MYEJa_0bZVs51O00

Endangered Farmscapes – Paintings by James Coe

Canajoharie, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 2 Erie Blvd, Canajoharie, NY

The historic architecture of our local farms has literally settled into the soils of upstate New York and Vermont. Today, the barns that our ancestors raised are an integral part of our...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SiWcT_0bZVs51O00

Kevin Alexander at The Stockyard Public House

Sprakers, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 754 Corbin Hill Rd, Sprakers, NY

Kevin Alexander's extensive repertoire of familiar songs, from classics beyond the 60's up through today's hits, provides entertainment to suitably compliment any occasion. With a surprisingly...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uTvSM_0bZVs51O00

Canajoharie Farmers Market

Canajoharie, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Season: Summer Market Hours: May 16 - October 2021 Sundays, 11:00am - 2:00pm Location:24 Church Street

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hYOfG_0bZVs51O00

Windfall Dutch Barn Medieval Faire

Fort Plain, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 2009-2019 Co Hwy 80, Fort Plain, NY

Come see pirates, Vikings, gypsies and more. Entertainment, food, vendors & games. $5.00 admission goes towards the up keep of the Barn.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09SKB1_0bZVs51O00

3rd Annual Women's Retreat

St Johnsville, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 161 Co Rd 114, St Johnsville, NY

Come join us for our 3rd Annual Women's Retreat here at Crystal Grove! This is an all-inclusive retreat, spend one amount and get all the services for that weekend. We always have a full schedule...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Fort Plain Digest

Fort Plain Digest

Fort Plain, NY
7
Followers
226
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Fort Plain Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barns#The Up#Vermont#Architecture#Live Events#Sprakers#Gypsies
Related
Posted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
Posted by
The Hill

US conducts military strike against ISIS-K planner

The United States military conducted a military strike against an ISIS-K planner in what appeared to be a retaliatory attack for a suicide bombing at Kabul’s airport that killed 13 U.S. service members and injured at least 100 Afghans. Capt. Bill Urban, a spokesman for U.S. Central Command, said in...
Posted by
Reuters

U.S. Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Ida after Cuba takes hit

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Hurricane Ida churned toward the U.S. Gulf coast on Saturday, forecast to gather strength in coming hours and prompting evacuations of flood-prone New Orleans neighborhoods and oil rigs in the Gulf of Mexico. Forecasters said it could make U.S. landfall as a dangerous Category 4 storm...
Posted by
NBC News

Thousands expected in Washington, D.C., to march for voting rights

Thousands are expected to flock to Washington, D.C., on Saturday to mobilize for voting rights as Congress and several states consider laws that could change access to the ballot. Organizers for March On for Voting Rights said the event is a way to demand “that elected officials protect democracy, denounce...
CNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
NBC News

RFK assassin Sirhan B. Sirhan recommended for parole, but decision not final

SAN DIEGO — Sirhan B. Sirhan, who was convicted of assassinating Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, was found suitable for parole Friday by a two-person panel, but the decision must still be approved by the governor. It was Sirhan's 16th attempt at parole after he shot the presidential hopeful on June...
Posted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy