Fort Plain events coming up
(FORT PLAIN, NY) Live events are coming to Fort Plain.
With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Fort Plain:
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM
Address: 2 Erie Blvd, Canajoharie, NY
The historic architecture of our local farms has literally settled into the soils of upstate New York and Vermont. Today, the barns that our ancestors raised are an integral part of our...
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Address: 754 Corbin Hill Rd, Sprakers, NY
Kevin Alexander's extensive repertoire of familiar songs, from classics beyond the 60's up through today's hits, provides entertainment to suitably compliment any occasion. With a surprisingly...
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM
Season: Summer Market Hours: May 16 - October 2021 Sundays, 11:00am - 2:00pm Location:24 Church Street
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Address: 2009-2019 Co Hwy 80, Fort Plain, NY
Come see pirates, Vikings, gypsies and more. Entertainment, food, vendors & games. $5.00 admission goes towards the up keep of the Barn.
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM
Address: 161 Co Rd 114, St Johnsville, NY
Come join us for our 3rd Annual Women's Retreat here at Crystal Grove! This is an all-inclusive retreat, spend one amount and get all the services for that weekend. We always have a full schedule...
