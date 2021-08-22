Cancel
Alva, OK

Live events on the horizon in Alva

Alva Post
 5 days ago

(ALVA, OK) Alva has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Alva area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SXhYB_0bZVrztG00

8/24 Cargo & Concession Trlrs | Restaurant Equip

Ringwood, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

ONLINE ONLY AUCTIONBBQ & Concession Trlrs | Semi-Van, Office, & Flatbed Trlrs | Boat | LimoRestauran...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LDKAw_0bZVrztG00

Alva OK: Donuts %26 Coffee

Alva, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Alva Regional Airport (KAVK) AirNav.com CTAF: 122.8 Every Sunday No Cost. Donations appreciated. Derrick Courson -Manager (580) 327-2898 – Airport (580) 748-2709 – Cell 2875 College Blvd. Alva...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gxXXW_0bZVrztG00

Human Sex Trafficking for Law Enforcement

Alva, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1801 S 11th St, Alva, OK

About This Course: Street Cop Instructor Tom Stack will pull back the curtain and give you an inside look at the dark and evil world of human trafficking from the inside out. Stack will give you...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dN15h_0bZVrztG00

Alva Blue Thumb Volunteer Training

Alva, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Address: 709 Oklahoma Blvd, SC 204, Alva, OK 73717

Blue Thumb is having a training for new volunteers from 8:30am to 4:30pm on Saturday and Sunday, September 11 and 12, 2021.

Alva Post

Alva, OK
With Alva Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

