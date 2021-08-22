Live events coming up in Port St Joe

(PORT ST JOE, FL) Live events are lining up on the Port St Joe calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Port St Joe:

Open Mic Nights Eastpoint, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 374 US-98, Eastpoint, FL

Come on out and showcase your talent. Do you sing? Play an instrument? Want to share a story, or recite a poem? Feel free to use this as your opportunity! Also Happy House is from 5- Close! Catch...

Tuesday Trivia Nights at Eastpoint Beer Company Eastpoint, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 374 US-98, Eastpoint, FL

Join us for Tuesday Night Trivia, hosted by BullFrog, starting at 5:30pm. Happy Hour starts at 5, so get there early to make sure you’re all set and test your knowledge! We’ll see you there!

Wednesday Farmers Market Apalachicola, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 51 Commerce St, Apalachicola, FL

The market offers a charming outdoor shopping experience in downtown Apalachicola for all who appreciate delicious food. You’ll find fresh vegetables and micro greens, farm fresh eggs, grass fed...

Flying Fish - Friday Happy Hour -Apalachicola Apalachicola, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 73 Market St, Apalachicola, FL

All groovy happy songs for all the people all the time div

Cape St. George Lighthouse Full Moon Climb Eastpoint, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:45 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:45 PM

Address: 2B E Gulf Beach Dr, Eastpoint, FL

The August Sunset and Full Moon Climb at the Cape St. George Lighthouse on St. George Island will be held on Sunday, August 22, 2021. Visitors can enjoy this opportunity to view St. George Island...