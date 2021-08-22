Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Port St Joe Voice

Live events coming up in Port St Joe

Posted by 
Port St Joe Voice
Port St Joe Voice
 5 days ago

(PORT ST JOE, FL) Live events are lining up on the Port St Joe calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Port St Joe:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i5dK4_0bZVrvMM00

Open Mic Nights

Eastpoint, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 374 US-98, Eastpoint, FL

Come on out and showcase your talent. Do you sing? Play an instrument? Want to share a story, or recite a poem? Feel free to use this as your opportunity! Also Happy House is from 5- Close! Catch...

Learn More

Tuesday Trivia Nights at Eastpoint Beer Company

Eastpoint, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 374 US-98, Eastpoint, FL

Join us for Tuesday Night Trivia, hosted by BullFrog, starting at 5:30pm. Happy Hour starts at 5, so get there early to make sure you’re all set and test your knowledge! We’ll see you there!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EIomH_0bZVrvMM00

Wednesday Farmers Market

Apalachicola, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 51 Commerce St, Apalachicola, FL

The market offers a charming outdoor shopping experience in downtown Apalachicola for all who appreciate delicious food. You’ll find fresh vegetables and micro greens, farm fresh eggs, grass fed...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t7Xlb_0bZVrvMM00

Flying Fish - Friday Happy Hour -Apalachicola

Apalachicola, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 73 Market St, Apalachicola, FL

All groovy happy songs for all the people all the time div

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ANNB6_0bZVrvMM00

Cape St. George Lighthouse Full Moon Climb

Eastpoint, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:45 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:45 PM

Address: 2B E Gulf Beach Dr, Eastpoint, FL

The August Sunset and Full Moon Climb at the Cape St. George Lighthouse on St. George Island will be held on Sunday, August 22, 2021. Visitors can enjoy this opportunity to view St. George Island...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Port St Joe Voice

Port St Joe Voice

Port St Joe, FL
37
Followers
208
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Port St Joe Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#St George Island#Live Events#Vegetables#Happy House#Bullfrog
Related
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

US conducts military strike against ISIS-K planner

The United States military conducted a military strike against an ISIS-K planner in what appeared to be a retaliatory attack for a suicide bombing at Kabul’s airport that killed 13 U.S. service members and injured at least 100 Afghans. Capt. Bill Urban, a spokesman for U.S. Central Command, said in...
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy