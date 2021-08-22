Disputanta calendar: Coming events

(DISPUTANTA, VA) Live events are lining up on the Disputanta calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Disputanta:

Women’s Equality Day Observance Fort Lee, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 2100 A Ave, Fort Lee, VA

The U.S. Army Women’s Foundation and the Fort Lee AUSA Chapter invite you to attend the 2021 Women’s Equality Day Observance on Thursday, 26 August 2021, at 1:30 EDT. The program will be presented...

Shrimp Blast 2021 Prince George, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 1604 Fine Street, Prince George, VA 23875

Shrimp Dinner, Live Music & All the Beer & Wine You can Drink!

Copy of Created To Be Whole Women's Conference Petersburg, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 233 S Adams St, Petersburg, VA

Created to be Whole...Women of Influence About this Event Interested in being a vendor at the conference? Click Here to fill out the Vendor Form. We are Kingdom Influencers… You have more...

Brass & Grass at Harbor Blast Prince George County, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 1604 Fine St, Prince George, VA

Brass & Grass at the Harbor Blast Concert Series. Come and see The Grass is Dead and Audacity Brass Band perform at one show! The best Brass Band with New Orleans influenced Brass Band with a funk...

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings Petersburg, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 8018 Boydton Plank Rd, Petersburg, VA

Buy Street Outlaws No Prep Kings - Saturday tickets to see your favorite race car drivers on track on Sat, Aug 28, 2021 TBA at Virginia Motorsports Park in Petersburg, VA.