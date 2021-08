ST. PETERSBURG — Chris Archer is set to not just return to active duty for the Rays, but he will start Sunday’s series finale against the White Sox. Archer has pitched only twice this season, sidelined since leaving an April 10 start with forearm tightness. Soon after that he left the team for a month to be with family in North Carolina, dealing with the May 1 death of his mother. And after beginning his rehab assignment July 12, he had a further delay due to left hip soreness that forced him out of a planned Aug. 1 start.