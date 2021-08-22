Cancel
Kingfisher, OK

Kingfisher calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Kingfisher Post
Kingfisher Post
 5 days ago

(KINGFISHER, OK) Kingfisher is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Kingfisher:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u9zO6_0bZVrqwj00

Comedy Show and Steak Dinner at The Stack Bar

Calumet, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 103 N Calumet Rd, Calumet, OK

Enjoy our first ever comedy show at the Stack Bar! Three comedians, and steak dinner! $45 per person or use code "plusone" when buying more then one ticket for $5 off! Only 40 tickets available...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jk4fW_0bZVrqwj00

Mini Bit Clinic

El Reno, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 1300 S Country Club Rd, El Reno, OK

Charlotte and K.K Rule will be conducting a mini clinic in El Reno, OK on August 28th 9am to 1 pm at Redlands CC Royse Ranch. It’s limited to 8 students and cost is $100 a person. Message us to...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XIsCu_0bZVrqwj00

Art in the Garden

El Reno, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:30 PM

Address: 1701 Oklahoma 66, El Reno, OK 73036

Spray paint style art workshop where you create your own masterpiece!!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aPodd_0bZVrqwj00

Live Music with Stan Carrier

Yukon, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 629 W Main St, Yukon, OK

Live Music with Stan Carrier is on Facebook. To connect with Live Music with Stan Carrier, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xtyv1_0bZVrqwj00

Route 66 Pony Bridge Cruise

El Reno, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 407 S Choctaw Ave, El Reno, OK 73036

Cruise the Historic Route 66 Pony Bridge between El Reno and Weatherford!

Kingfisher Post

Kingfisher Post

Kingfisher, OK
