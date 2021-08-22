Live events Rockport — what’s coming up

(ROCKPORT, MA) Rockport is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Rockport area:

Rockport Celtic Festival Rockport, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 37 Main St, Rockport, MA

Please call before attending any community events. It is likely that they will be postponed or canceled as a result of the coronavirus. You can find CDC coronavirus information at...

Alexandra & Josh at Whale's Jaw Cafe Rockport, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 17 Railroad Ave, Rockport, MA

Catch Alexandra & Josh at Whale's Jaw Cafe in Rockport, MA! Listen to live acoustic music by the duo while enjoying a fresh lunch in a creative, vibrant atmosphere!

Third Summer Show — RAA&M Rockport, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 12 Main St, Rockport, MA

Hibbard & Maddocks Galleries, Online View Third Summer Show Painting, Graphics, Sculpture & Photography Image: Michael Graves , Front Beach , Oil On Canvas, 18 x 24 in.

Afro-Cuban Jazz Gloucester, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Join us for a magical evening of Afro-Cuban Jazz under the stars with Stan Strickland and Cape Ann's own Greta Bro

A Day with the Brotherhood at Hammond Castle Gloucester, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 80 Hesperus Ave, Gloucester, MA

A Day with the Brotherhood at Hammond Castle Hosted By The Brotherhood of the Arrow and Sword. Event starts on Sunday, 22 August 2021 and happening at 80 Hesperus Ave, Gloucester, MA 01930-5273...