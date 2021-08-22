Cancel
Rockport, MA

Live events Rockport — what’s coming up

Rockport Bulletin
 5 days ago

(ROCKPORT, MA) Rockport is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Rockport area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jct0Y_0bZVrp4000

Rockport Celtic Festival

Rockport, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 37 Main St, Rockport, MA

Please call before attending any community events. It is likely that they will be postponed or canceled as a result of the coronavirus. You can find CDC coronavirus information at...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sxAe7_0bZVrp4000

Alexandra & Josh at Whale's Jaw Cafe

Rockport, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 17 Railroad Ave, Rockport, MA

Catch Alexandra & Josh at Whale's Jaw Cafe in Rockport, MA! Listen to live acoustic music by the duo while enjoying a fresh lunch in a creative, vibrant atmosphere!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CVkJF_0bZVrp4000

Third Summer Show — RAA&M

Rockport, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 12 Main St, Rockport, MA

Hibbard & Maddocks Galleries, Online View Third Summer Show Painting, Graphics, Sculpture & Photography Image: Michael Graves , Front Beach , Oil On Canvas, 18 x 24 in.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4acmZN_0bZVrp4000

Afro-Cuban Jazz

Gloucester, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Join us for a magical evening of Afro-Cuban Jazz under the stars with Stan Strickland and Cape Ann's own Greta Bro

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L9Amw_0bZVrp4000

A Day with the Brotherhood at Hammond Castle

Gloucester, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 80 Hesperus Ave, Gloucester, MA

A Day with the Brotherhood at Hammond Castle Hosted By The Brotherhood of the Arrow and Sword. Event starts on Sunday, 22 August 2021 and happening at 80 Hesperus Ave, Gloucester, MA 01930-5273...

