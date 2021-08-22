Cancel
Truth Or Consequences, NM

Truth Or Consequences calendar: Coming events

Truth Or Consequences Journal
Truth Or Consequences Journal
 5 days ago

(TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, NM) Truth Or Consequences is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Truth Or Consequences area:

T or C Maker’s Market

Truth or Consequences, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

T or C Maker’s Market is on Facebook. To connect with T or C Maker’s Market, join Facebook today.

MG Bailey plays Truth or Consequences Brewing

Truth or Consequences, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 410 N Broadway St, Truth or Consequences, NM

MG Bailey brings his one man show to Truth or Consequences Brewing. Starting as a one man band 10 years ago, MG has performed weekly in the Chicago land area and surrounding states. Performing at...

August TorC Art Hop 2021

Truth or Consequences, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 PM

You are cordially invited to 7he Center Gallery Fine Art on August 14th, 2021. We are opening our doors for your viewing and gathering pleasures. Snacks and entertainment will be provided!

Truth Or Consequences Journal

Truth Or Consequences, NM
With Truth Or Consequences Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

