Childress, TX

Events on the Childress calendar

Childress Voice
Childress Voice
 5 days ago

(CHILDRESS, TX) Live events are lining up on the Childress calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Childress:

Snag Your Table

Turkey, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 201 3rd Street, Turkey, TX 79261

Snag Your Table at Hotel Turkey on a Friday or Saturday Night!

STS SUMMERTIDE

Childress, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 1100 7th St NW, Childress, TX

Jr Patriot Qualifier in Break Away, Tie Down, Pole Bending, Goat Tying Childress TX Mashburn Event Center 940-732-6031

Bart Crow at Hotel Turkey

Turkey, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 201 3rd Street, Turkey, TX 79261

An intimate night at Hotel Turkey with one of the all time Texas Great's, Bart Crow!

Chillicothe Varsity Football @ Hedley

Hedley, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 301 Jones St, Hedley, TX

The Hedley (TX) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Chillicothe (TX) on Friday, August 27 @ 7:30p.

Meet The Longhorns

Quanah, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 777 State Hwy Park Rd 62, Quanah, TX

Meet one of the Texas iconic symbols, the Texas Longhorn. Join a Park Ranger or Volunteer to learn about the history and origins of the Texas Longhorn. This program may be cancelled due to...

Childress Voice

Childress Voice

Childress, TX
