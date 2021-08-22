Cancel
Brady, TX

Brady calendar: What's coming up

(BRADY, TX) Brady is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Brady:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11tvRb_0bZVrmf300

SATLCA Varsity Football @ Brady

Brady, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

The Brady (TX) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. San Angelo Texas Leadership Charter Academy (San Angelo, TX) on Friday, August 27 @ 7:30p.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19a0zh_0bZVrmf300

Weinseminar: Weinaromen auf der Spur

Castell, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: Hauptstraße 86, 76831 Göcklingen

Süß, sauer, schmeckt. Sie wollten schon immer wissen wie man Weine mit mehr als ein oder zwei Worte beschreiben kann?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gi9XE_0bZVrmf300

Halloween Paint Night

Brady, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 212 North Church Street, Brady, TX 76825

Painter’s Choice of 1 design Multiple to choose from Bring your own adult beverages Light snacks will be provided

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EdaMi_0bZVrmf300

Marriage Enrichment Weekend

Mason, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 217 E College Ave, Mason, TX

Invest in your marriage by joining us for our Marriage Enrichment Weekend! Breakfast will be served, there will be relevant teaching, Q & A and discussion and great fellowship. Childcare provided...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o29tC_0bZVrmf300

Church In The Park — First UMC Brady

Brady, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 401 S Blackburn St, Brady, TX

Please join us at Stanburn Park for music and a time fellowship with a time a sharing the Bible and its relevance for our lives today.. We want to answer tough questions that need answers.

