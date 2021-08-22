Coming soon: Fairfield events

(FAIRFIELD, TX) Live events are coming to Fairfield.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Fairfield area:

Critical, Darling! : Performance by Brigham Mosley Corsicana, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 119 W. 6th Avenue, Corsicana, TX 75110

Brigham Mosely in their solo drag performance Critical, Darling! September 25, at Warehouse Living Arts Center: Fator Studio

Artist Talk with Rehab El Sadek and Vicki Meek Corsicana, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 203 North Commerce Street, Corsicana, TX 75110

Curator Vicki Meek is in conversation with Egyptian artist Rehab El Sadek ahead of the artist's upcoming solo show at Women and Their Work.

Kerens Volleyball Tournament (V) Kerens, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 200 Bobcat Ln, Kerens, TX

Return Kerens Volleyball Tournament (V) 08/26/2021 (Source: District Calendar ) hr

LEARN HOW TO BECOME A HOME-BASED TRAVEL AGENT! (Mexia, Texas) Mexia, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 820 W Milam St, Mexia, TX

Become a "Travel Business Owner" Join a unique partnership of two great companies, located in 20 different countries. Growing strong presence in the UK. Make a fresh start and help others that...

James Taylor Tribute Concert Trinidad, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:45 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 5220 Key Ranch Rd, Trinidad, TX

"Don't let yourself be lonely tonight" get your tickets early and plan to sing along Tribute Concert-SOME OF JAMES TAYLORS BEST SONGS YOU'VE GOT A FRIEND, FIRE & RAIN, HOW SWEET IT IS, SWEET BABY...