Fairfield, TX

Coming soon: Fairfield events

Posted by 
Fairfield Today
Fairfield Today
 5 days ago

(FAIRFIELD, TX) Live events are coming to Fairfield.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Fairfield area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A0R0U_0bZVrktb00

Critical, Darling! : Performance by Brigham Mosley

Corsicana, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 119 W. 6th Avenue, Corsicana, TX 75110

Brigham Mosely in their solo drag performance Critical, Darling! September 25, at Warehouse Living Arts Center: Fator Studio

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sZe3Q_0bZVrktb00

Artist Talk with Rehab El Sadek and Vicki Meek

Corsicana, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 203 North Commerce Street, Corsicana, TX 75110

Curator Vicki Meek is in conversation with Egyptian artist Rehab El Sadek ahead of the artist's upcoming solo show at Women and Their Work.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1io7Xh_0bZVrktb00

Kerens Volleyball Tournament (V)

Kerens, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 200 Bobcat Ln, Kerens, TX

Return Kerens Volleyball Tournament (V) 08/26/2021 (Source: District Calendar ) hr

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dRtrW_0bZVrktb00

LEARN HOW TO BECOME A HOME-BASED TRAVEL AGENT! (Mexia, Texas)

Mexia, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 820 W Milam St, Mexia, TX

Become a "Travel Business Owner" Join a unique partnership of two great companies, located in 20 different countries. Growing strong presence in the UK. Make a fresh start and help others that...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M94Ae_0bZVrktb00

James Taylor Tribute Concert

Trinidad, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:45 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 5220 Key Ranch Rd, Trinidad, TX

"Don't let yourself be lonely tonight" get your tickets early and plan to sing along Tribute Concert-SOME OF JAMES TAYLORS BEST SONGS YOU'VE GOT A FRIEND, FIRE & RAIN, HOW SWEET IT IS, SWEET BABY...

Learn More

Fairfield Today

Fairfield Today

Fairfield, TX
With Fairfield Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

