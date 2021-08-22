Newport events coming soon

(NEWPORT, VT) Newport has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Newport:

Basket Weaving Classes with Tracie Quirion Brownington, VT

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Join us for our ever popular basket weaving classes led Tracie Quirion in our Orleans County Grammar School. This year Tracie will focus on making both heirloom and pack basket styles. In this...

Our Domestic Resurrection Circus 08.22.2021 3 pm Glover, VT

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 753 Heights Rd, Glover, VT

Bread & Puppet presents Our Domestic Resurrection Circus , a brand new show in the tradition of the iconic Bread & Puppet Circuses that began at Goddard College in Plainfield, Vermont in 1970. As...

State of Vermont-VT #25870 Newport, VT

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:50 PM

Auctions International Inc. is having State of Vermont-VT #25870 in Newport VT on Aug 23, 2021. Preview auction items for sale.

Trivia Night and Burger Special West Glover, Glover, VT

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 161 County Rd, West Glover, VT

Every Wednesday, join Parker Pie, Co restaurant in West Glover for their Trivia Night and Burger Special. Get a team toether and show off your fun, random, useless, and useful knowledge. Winning...

Vision Quest with Darren Silver: August Lowell, VT

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 751 Page Rd, Lowell, VT

Join Darren Silver at the Monastic Academy for a journey through the rhythms of nature, personal insight, reflection and healing.