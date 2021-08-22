Cancel
Newport, VT

Newport events coming soon

Posted by 
Newport Today
Newport Today
 5 days ago

(NEWPORT, VT) Newport has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Newport:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Afia6_0bZVrj0s00

Basket Weaving Classes with Tracie Quirion

Brownington, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Join us for our ever popular basket weaving classes led Tracie Quirion in our Orleans County Grammar School. This year Tracie will focus on making both heirloom and pack basket styles. In this...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jRfp5_0bZVrj0s00

Our Domestic Resurrection Circus 08.22.2021 3 pm

Glover, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 753 Heights Rd, Glover, VT

Bread & Puppet presents Our Domestic Resurrection Circus , a brand new show in the tradition of the iconic Bread & Puppet Circuses that began at Goddard College in Plainfield, Vermont in 1970. As...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NT8sg_0bZVrj0s00

State of Vermont-VT #25870

Newport, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:50 PM

Auctions International Inc. is having State of Vermont-VT #25870 in Newport VT on Aug 23, 2021. Preview auction items for sale.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24gXH3_0bZVrj0s00

Trivia Night and Burger Special

West Glover, Glover, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 161 County Rd, West Glover, VT

Every Wednesday, join Parker Pie, Co restaurant in West Glover for their Trivia Night and Burger Special. Get a team toether and show off your fun, random, useless, and useful knowledge. Winning...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j3riq_0bZVrj0s00

Vision Quest with Darren Silver: August

Lowell, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 751 Page Rd, Lowell, VT

Join Darren Silver at the Monastic Academy for a journey through the rhythms of nature, personal insight, reflection and healing.

Newport Today

Newport Today

Newport, VT
With Newport Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

Newport, VT
Government
