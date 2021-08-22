Cancel
Watseka, IL

Watseka events calendar

Watseka Updates
Watseka Updates
 5 days ago

(WATSEKA, IL) Live events are lining up on the Watseka calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Watseka:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XrkYw_0bZVri8900

Graveside Paranormal Presents: PARAPALOOZA 3

Watseka, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 300 East Sheridan Street, Watseka, IL 60970

Graveside Paranormal presents to you Parapalooza 3, an experience of investigating the Roff House, spiritual vendors, and much more!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tMpqE_0bZVri8900

Vintage die cast, GI Joe plus comics

Fowler, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Address: 1951 W Division Rd, Fowler, IN

418 lots featured in Vintage die cast, GI Joe plus comics on Sat, Aug 28, 2021 by Toystrainsandotheroldstuff LLC in IN, featuring Vintage Hasbro GI Joe 7824 Action Sailor Annapolis, Aurora T-Jet...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Eal2y_0bZVri8900

Volunteer Workday: Kankakee Sands Nature Preserve

Morocco, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 3294 US-41, Morocco, IN

Please note: To participate in Forest Preserve programs, the public must follow current masking protocol. For up-to-date mask requirements, click here . Our volunteer workdays provide an...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wwtby_0bZVri8900

SCW Intensity

Chebanse, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 PM

List of Pacesetter Truck And Auto Accessories upcoming events. Nonprofit Events by Pacesetter Truck And Auto Accessories. Events - SCW Intensity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CENFs_0bZVri8900

Parent Meeting & Welcome Night

Fowler, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 607 N Washington Ave, Fowler, IN

Families of teens in grades 9-12 of the SW Newton and Benton County Pastorate are invited to our Fall Welcome Party. At this event, there will be an informational meeting where we will discuss the...

Watseka Updates

Watseka Updates

Watseka, IL
ABOUT

With Watseka Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

