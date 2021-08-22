Cancel
Wautoma News Alert

Coming soon: Wautoma events

 5 days ago

(WAUTOMA, WI) Live events are lining up on the Wautoma calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Wautoma:

Farm Bureau - YFA - District 5 Discussion Meet

Hancock, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 907 3rd Ave, Hancock, WI

All District 5 YFA members, ages 18-35 are invited to participate in the YFA Discussion Meet. This includes members from Adams, Juneau, Fond du Lac, Waushara, Winnebago, Marquette and Green Lake...

Book Club

Coloma, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 155 N Front St, Coloma, WI

Join us at the Coloma Community Center (Library) for the Coloma Book Club. Meets monthly.\n

Calvary United Methodist Church

Wautoma, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Address: N2133 Southgate Terrace, Wautoma, WI

Join us for service -- we'd love to have you. 9 am Service

Waushara County Fair

Wautoma, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 513 S Fair St, Wautoma, WI

Sun Comfort will be at the Waushara County Fair hosted by the Waushara County Fair Association. http://wausharacofair.com/

Eric Pilsl Memorial Day of Golf

Wautoma, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: N2410 Hillside Rd, Wautoma, WI

Golf Tournament to raise funds to start a scholarship in Eric's name.

Wautoma, WI
