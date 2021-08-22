Algona events coming soon

(ALGONA, IA) Algona is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Algona:

Gentle yoga + Yoga Nidra Algona, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:15 PM

Address: 120 N Moore St, Algona, IA

Join Amber at Firefly Yoga Sunday, Sunday, August 22nd, at 4:00 p.m. in studio or online for Yoga Nidra. Yoga Nidra is a powerful technique in which you learn to relax consciously. In yoga nidra...

Back to Dance Bash Emmetsburg, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Come join us for our annual back to dance bash! This is a dancer and family appreciation night. We will have a photo booth, cookies, juice, drawings, costume and shoe sizing, and can answer any...

Kossuth County Farmers Market Algona, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Season:Summer Market Hours: May 22 - October, 2021Saturdays, 9AM - 11AMLocation:Corner of Dodge and Nebraska Street

100th Anniversary of the VFW being in Iowa Britt, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Join us in celebrating 100 years of having the VFW in Iowa. At the Hancock County Fairgrounds in Britt, Iowa. Bands Car Show Bouncy Houses Beer Garden Vendors Food Fireworks

Caricatures with Lauren Naig Emmetsburg, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 3200 College Dr, Emmetsburg, IA

Take some time out of move-in day to get your very own Caricature done by local artists Lauren Naig. Located in the Business Office area on the Emmetsburg Campus.