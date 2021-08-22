Cancel
Sidney, MT

Sidney calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Sidney Updates
 5 days ago

(SIDNEY, MT) Live events are lining up on the Sidney calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Sidney area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MvyGx_0bZVr5zB00

Rotary Member BBQ

Williston, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Address: 11th St W & 9th Ave W, Williston, ND

Come join us at Davidson Park under the Rotary Pavilion for our annual membership BBQ! Bring a potential new Rotary member, friends, and family!!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11Ohyd_0bZVr5zB00

AUGUST 28TH CHAMPIONSHIP NIGHT-ALL CLASSES

Williston, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 519 53rd St E, Williston, ND

AUGUST 28TH CHAMPIONSHIP NIGHT-ALL CLASSES at Williston Basin Speedway, 519 53rd Street East, Williston, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 07:00 pm to 11:00 pm

8-28-21 Williston Basin Speedway

Williston, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 519 53rd St E, Williston, ND

IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Stock Cars, IMCA SportMods, IMCA Hobby Stocks and Slingshots

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c8phF_0bZVr5zB00

"Sassy Summer Bash" and the "Pig Out Fest"

Williston, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: Williston, ND

"Sassy Summer Bash" and the "Pig Out Fest"Saturday August 28th11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.Raymond Family Community Center- Inside and outsideOver 70 crafters, bakers, boutiques, vendors, etc..11 Food...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dmeY4_0bZVr5zB00

52nd Annual Guns VS Hoses Softball Game

Williston, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:45 PM

Address: 1002 11th St W, Williston, ND

The Williston Police Association is excited to announce the 52nd Annual Guns VS Hoses Softball Game! Gates Open at 4 p.m.- $5 at the door, … More

Sidney Updates

ABOUT

With Sidney Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

