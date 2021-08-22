Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mount Shasta, CA

Mount Shasta calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Mt Shasta Digest
Mt Shasta Digest
 5 days ago

(MOUNT SHASTA, CA) Live events are lining up on the Mount Shasta calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Mount Shasta area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07J8VP_0bZVqwLi00

Heal Your Life Retreat in Mt. Shasta

Mount Shasta, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 331 WA Barr Road, Mt. Shasta, CA 96067

Join us for a powerful weekend retreat focused on healing and connecting to the energy in Mt. Shasta!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PG6bw_0bZVqwLi00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Weed, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Weed, CA 96094

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J855e_0bZVqwLi00

Meet and Greet Meet the Mission

Mount Shasta, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Address: 954 North Old Stage Road, Mount Shasta, CA 96067

We want to meet with you, the people who have helped make what we do possible.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JBe6F_0bZVqwLi00

Flores de Verano, Flamenco en Vivo Dunsmuir

Dunsmuir, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 09:30 PM

Address: 5819 Sacramento Avenue, Dunsmuir, CA 96025

Flamenco dancer Savannah Fuentes and singer/guitarist Diego Amador Jr. bring their summer tour to Dunsmuir.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Mt Shasta Digest

Mt Shasta Digest

Mt Shasta, CA
11
Followers
84
Post
443
Views
ABOUT

With Mt Shasta Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mount Shasta, CA
Mount Shasta, CA
Government
City
Dunsmuir, CA
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flamenco#Make Yourself
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

US conducts military strike against ISIS-K planner

The United States military conducted a military strike against an ISIS-K planner in what appeared to be a retaliatory attack for a suicide bombing at Kabul’s airport that killed 13 U.S. service members and injured at least 100 Afghans. Capt. Bill Urban, a spokesman for U.S. Central Command, said in...
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy