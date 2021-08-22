Mount Shasta calendar: Events coming up

(MOUNT SHASTA, CA) Live events are lining up on the Mount Shasta calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Mount Shasta area:

Heal Your Life Retreat in Mt. Shasta Mount Shasta, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 331 WA Barr Road, Mt. Shasta, CA 96067

Join us for a powerful weekend retreat focused on healing and connecting to the energy in Mt. Shasta!

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Weed, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Weed, CA 96094

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

Meet and Greet Meet the Mission Mount Shasta, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Address: 954 North Old Stage Road, Mount Shasta, CA 96067

We want to meet with you, the people who have helped make what we do possible.

Flores de Verano, Flamenco en Vivo Dunsmuir Dunsmuir, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 09:30 PM

Address: 5819 Sacramento Avenue, Dunsmuir, CA 96025

Flamenco dancer Savannah Fuentes and singer/guitarist Diego Amador Jr. bring their summer tour to Dunsmuir.