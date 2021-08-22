Quitman calendar: Events coming up

(QUITMAN, TX) Quitman has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Quitman:

Kevin Fowler Yantis, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 4672 TX-154, Yantis, TX

The Legendary Kevin Fowler is bringing the full show to Yantis Texas. This will be our first show on the brand new Backyard Stage! These Tickets are gonna go fast! Friday August 27 2021! Jason...

Evening Service Online Alba, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:45 AM

Watch online with our church website, Vimeo, Youtube or FaceBook. Worship , Preaching

Classic Car Show Mineola, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

American Legion, Mineola $25 entry Fee Reach out to us for an application to participate in car show. Free admission for spectators. Food, Fun and raffle

Quest | Men - TX August 22 - 27, 2021 Quitman, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 AM

WITHIN EVERY MAN IS A DEEP KNOWING THAT HE WAS DESIGNED FOR GREATNESS. Quest is a 5.5 day catalyst to realize who you are and what you are capable of. Everything else will be set aside for the...

Adler & Hearne with Special Guest Kate Hearne Winnsboro, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 08:30 PM

Address: 200 Market St., Winnsboro, TX 75494

ADLER & HEARNE | The Song Farmers... a spirited blend of original 'Texas Folk.'