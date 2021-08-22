Events on the Liberty calendar

(LIBERTY, NY) Liberty has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Liberty area:

LonCon 2021 Parksville, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 487 Cooley Rd, Parksville, NY

LonCon, a two-day summer 2021 music event in the southern tier of the scenic Catskills will feature national touring acts at legendary Arrowhead Ranch. #LonCon LonCon is named after the late great...

Bob Rosen Golf Classic Loch Sheldrake, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 586 Loch Sheldrake Rd, Loch Sheldrake, NY

The 2021 BOB ROSEN CLASSIC GOLF TOURNAMENT will be held at Lochmor Golf Course on Friday, August 27th, 2021. It promises to be a fun day of golf with lots of great food and drinks. The entry fee...

LonCon ft. Mihali & Aqueous Parksville, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Mihali, Aqueous, Dogs In A Pile, RCA-Rob, Chris, Adrian, Baked Shrimp (x2), Creamery Station, Trailheads and Hayley Jane as the artist

Hope Alive 845 Music Festival/ Bike Run Hurleyville, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 11 Morningside Rd, Hurleyville, NY

Come out and enjoy the artists from all over the counties. And join Knights Order Venture LEMC of Sullivan County as they CO Host the Bike run You may also like the following events from Hope...

Wild Thing / La Serrana de la Vera Auditions Loch Sheldrake, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 112 College Rd, Loch Sheldrake, NY

Audition Notice The SUNY Sullivan Theater Program is proud to announce auditions for WILD THING/La Serrana de la Vera by Luis Vélez de Guevara, with a first-ever translation by Harley Erdman This...