Idaho Falls, ID

Saint Anthony events calendar

St Anthony Journal
St Anthony Journal
 5 days ago

(SAINT ANTHONY, ID) Saint Anthony is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Saint Anthony:

Idaho's Oldest Rodeo - The War Bonnet Round Up 2022

Idaho Falls, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Address: 6855 South 15th East, Idaho Falls, ID 83401

Idaho's Oldest Rodeo - The War Bonnet Round Up is held in Idaho Falls, Idaho every year the first weekend in August.

Drop-In at the Ropes Course

Rexburg, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM

THE ROPES COURSE IS OPEN TO THOSE WITH A BYU-IDAHO I-NUMBER ONLY. No community registrations are being accepted at this time.

Local Music Artist Showcase FINALS @ the Tetonia Club

Tetonia, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 6266 S Main St, ID-33, Tetonia, ID

The finals, where the top 3 artists will play for the TVMA music awards!! Come on down and cheer the musicians on and support the local talent in the valley! * Artists for the finals will be...

Bassology 102

Idaho Falls, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 AM

Address: 216 1st Street, Idaho Falls, ID 83401

The Low-End Lab Presents: Bassology 102 Featuring: Weird Science, Dark Velvet, Dukez, Salem, Alien Thunder, and Dalenz

Game Calling & Hunting Workshop

Rexburg, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 890 W Main St, Rexburg, ID

Game Calling & Hunting Workshop is on Facebook. To connect with Game Calling & Hunting Workshop, join Facebook today.

St Anthony Journal

St Anthony Journal

St Anthony, ID
With St Anthony Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

