Moriarty, NM

Live events on the horizon in Moriarty

Moriarty Journal
 5 days ago

(MORIARTY, NM) Moriarty has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Moriarty area:

Beginner Brewing Class

Albuquerque, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 3401 Candelaria Blvd. NE, Albuquerque, NM 87112

Our Beginner Brewing class is the perfect place for anyone interested in learning how to brew their own beer at home.

Albuquerque | Ninja Mountain Bike Clinics

Tijeras, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:45 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:15 PM

Address: Oak Flat Rd, Tijeras, NM

Ninjas are coming to Albuquerque! Ninja Mountain Bike Performance offers half day and full day Clinics and comprehensive 2-Day Camps that pull all of the Ninja curriculum together into one awesome...

Advanced Craniosacral: Brain 1

Tijeras, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: Tijeras, NM

This class focuses on the special skills needed to experience Brain matter. It is the ultimate exercise in both neutrality and awareness. Here we meet right at the cusp, where one’s energy starts...

Think While You Drink Trivia Night

Albuquerque, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 10508 Menaul Boulevard Northeast, Albuquerque, NM 87112

Weekly trivia at Duke City Beaches. Come enjoy food and drinks and great questions!

Sunday Service #1

Edgewood, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Participate in our event, "Sunday Service #2": Sun, Aug 22nd 10:30am - 12pm.

With Moriarty Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

