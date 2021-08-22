Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Williamstown, KY

Live events on the horizon in Williamstown

Posted by 
Williamstown Updates
Williamstown Updates
 5 days ago

(WILLIAMSTOWN, KY) Williamstown has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Williamstown:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22I7DB_0bZVqpAd00

Glamping at Camp Bespoke

Williamstown, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Address: 500 Mercedes Drive, Williamstown, KY 41097

Network with other like minded people while enjoying luxury camping https://powertoexhale.rezmagic.com/Booking/Reservation/Start?tripID=3703

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qQuMs_0bZVqpAd00

Grant County High School Class of 1980 & 1981 Reunion

Dry Ridge, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Address: 100 Arbors Drive, Dry Ridge, KY 41035

Join us to celebrate our 40 & 41 year class reunion!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hhqPv_0bZVqpAd00

Jimmy Dooley Concert — Mt. Carmel Baptist Church

Williamstown, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:15 PM

Address: 389 Mt Carmel Rd, Williamstown, KY

Come see Jimmy Dooley perform live at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church. Jimmy will sing music, share his testimony, and give a gospel presentation. This will be an event that you wont want to miss!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Snqhc_0bZVqpAd00

Copy of Logan Halstead at Moonbird

Dry Ridge, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Address: 100 Arbors Dr, Dry Ridge, KY

Up and coming singer/songwriter Logan Halstead in his first performance at Moonbird

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PovbW_0bZVqpAd00

Paddle Williamstown

Williamstown, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 1350 N Main St, Williamstown, KY

The annual Paddle Williamstown will be held 7:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m., Saturday, August 28th. The event is completely FREE and open for anyone to participate. Participants must bring their own kayak...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Williamstown Updates

Williamstown Updates

Williamstown, KY
43
Followers
242
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Williamstown Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Williamstown, KY
City
Dry Ridge, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Camping#Mt Carmel#Ky 41097 Network#Mt Carmel Baptist Church#Paddle Williamstown
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
Related
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

US conducts military strike against ISIS-K planner

The United States military conducted a military strike against an ISIS-K planner in what appeared to be a retaliatory attack for a suicide bombing at Kabul’s airport that killed 13 U.S. service members and injured at least 100 Afghans. Capt. Bill Urban, a spokesman for U.S. Central Command, said in...
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy