Live events on the horizon in Williamstown
(WILLIAMSTOWN, KY) Williamstown has a full slate of live events coming up.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Williamstown:
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM
Address: 500 Mercedes Drive, Williamstown, KY 41097
Network with other like minded people while enjoying luxury camping https://powertoexhale.rezmagic.com/Booking/Reservation/Start?tripID=3703
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:30 PM
Address: 100 Arbors Drive, Dry Ridge, KY 41035
Join us to celebrate our 40 & 41 year class reunion!
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:30 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:15 PM
Address: 389 Mt Carmel Rd, Williamstown, KY
Come see Jimmy Dooley perform live at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church. Jimmy will sing music, share his testimony, and give a gospel presentation. This will be an event that you wont want to miss!
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:30 PM
Address: 100 Arbors Dr, Dry Ridge, KY
Up and coming singer/songwriter Logan Halstead in his first performance at Moonbird
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Address: 1350 N Main St, Williamstown, KY
The annual Paddle Williamstown will be held 7:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m., Saturday, August 28th. The event is completely FREE and open for anyone to participate. Participants must bring their own kayak...
