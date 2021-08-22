Chadron calendar: What's coming up

(CHADRON, NE) Live events are lining up on the Chadron calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Chadron area:

The Good Life Retreat Crawford, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 3200 US-20, Crawford, NE

Who: DCCC Members and up to one guest. When: Friday August 27th - Sunday August 29th Where: Fort Robinson State Park, Crawford, NE What: Are you "Corny" enough or "Redneck" enough to enjoy the...

Chadron, Nebraska ~ Blazing Holy Fire Revival! Chadron, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: W 8th St & Mears St., Chadron, NE 69337

Longing for God's presence & power? There will be prayer, worship, healing, deliverance, salvation, miracles, signs, wonders & lots of fun!

Crawford Mud Truck Races Crawford, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: Crawford, NE

Combine horsepower and mud and you’ve got plenty of fun at the Crawford Mud Truck Races! The races will take place above the Crawford Rodeo Grounds. Admission is $5 for spectators. Interested...

Memorial service Hay Springs, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Find the obituary of Marc Gering (1956 - 2021) from Chadron, NE. Leave your condolences to the family on this memorial page or send flowers to show you care.