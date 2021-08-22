Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chadron, NE

Chadron calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Chadron News Alert
Chadron News Alert
 5 days ago

(CHADRON, NE) Live events are lining up on the Chadron calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Chadron area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UbFfO_0bZVqoX800

The Good Life Retreat

Crawford, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 3200 US-20, Crawford, NE

Who: DCCC Members and up to one guest. When: Friday August 27th - Sunday August 29th Where: Fort Robinson State Park, Crawford, NE What: Are you "Corny" enough or "Redneck" enough to enjoy the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HCqrW_0bZVqoX800

Chadron, Nebraska ~ Blazing Holy Fire Revival!

Chadron, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: W 8th St & Mears St., Chadron, NE 69337

Longing for God's presence & power? There will be prayer, worship, healing, deliverance, salvation, miracles, signs, wonders & lots of fun!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28JhvD_0bZVqoX800

Crawford Mud Truck Races

Crawford, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: Crawford, NE

Combine horsepower and mud and you’ve got plenty of fun at the Crawford Mud Truck Races! The races will take place above the Crawford Rodeo Grounds. Admission is $5 for spectators. Interested...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CF873_0bZVqoX800

Memorial service

Hay Springs, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Find the obituary of Marc Gering (1956 - 2021) from Chadron, NE. Leave your condolences to the family on this memorial page or send flowers to show you care.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Chadron News Alert

Chadron News Alert

Chadron, NE
21
Followers
208
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Chadron News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Crawford, NE
Local
Nebraska Government
Chadron, NE
Obituaries
Chadron, NE
Government
City
Chadron, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Dccc#Redneck#The Crawford Mud Truck
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
Lincoln, NEPosted by
Lincoln Daily

Lincoln events coming soon

1. Nebraska Innovation Studio Grand Reopening; 2. Lincoln Princess Party; 3. 5 Secrets To 10X Sales! Get Your Health Coaching Business On Autopilot-LNE; 4. 2021 Good Life Halfsy | Massage Therapists; 5. Lighthouse's 30th-ish Anniversary Gala;
Clinton County, IAClinton Herald

Today's events

— Clinton County Conservation begins the Lower Wapsi River Clean-up Project at Walnut Grove Park on the north edge of Toronto. The clean-up will return to where County Conservation started 15 years ago, with Sherman Park as the headquarters. County Conservation will clean up between Massilon Park and Sherman Park on the Wapsi. Clean-up continues Aug. 21-22. For more info and sign-up email coordinator@lwrcp.org.
Platte City, MOplattecountylandmark.com

Concert at the courthouse

Cherry Bomb to perform Saturday night on courthouse lawn. The last summer music concert of 2021 is this Saturday evening, Aug. 14 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the lawn of the Platte County Courthouse on Main Street downtown Platte City. Featured performer on Saturday is the group known...

Comments / 0

Community Policy