Live events Bonners Ferry — what’s coming up

(BONNERS FERRY, ID) Bonners Ferry has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Bonners Ferry:

Bonners Ferry Farmers Market Bonners Ferry, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 6181 Kootenai St, Bonners Ferry, ID

Season:Summer Market Hours: May - September, 2021Saturdays, 8AM - 1PMLocation:City Parking Lot - Highway 95, Kootenai Streeet

Boundary County Community Back to School Bash Bonners Ferry, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: Bonners Ferry, ID

Back To School 2021 Events in Bonners Ferry, Discover best of Back to School events, GIveaways & Parties for kids in Bonners Ferry. Find information & tickets of upcoming back to school events...

Lazy A .08K Sandpoint, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 220 Cedar Street, Sandpoint, ID 83864

The 'race' for the rest of us! The course might not be .08K, but you will be!

Send the Rain - Camp Meeting Sandpoint, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Join us on August 27th and 28th as Pastor Doug Batchelor and Pastor Jëan Ross share messages on the the latter rain! Visit www.sandpointad wbr span ventist.org/ wbr span campmeeting for more info!

Emergency Life Saver Course Ponderay, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 478338 US-95, Ponderay, ID

This course is a two day emergency medicine program built from the ground up by former Military, Law Enforcement and EMS Medical providers. Our course is designed for everyone! You will learn...