Bonners Ferry, ID

Live events Bonners Ferry — what’s coming up

Bonners Ferry News Watch
 5 days ago

(BONNERS FERRY, ID) Bonners Ferry has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Bonners Ferry:

Bonners Ferry Farmers Market

Bonners Ferry, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 6181 Kootenai St, Bonners Ferry, ID

Season:Summer Market Hours: May - September, 2021Saturdays, 8AM - 1PMLocation:City Parking Lot - Highway 95, Kootenai Streeet

Boundary County Community Back to School Bash

Bonners Ferry, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: Bonners Ferry, ID

Back To School 2021 Events in Bonners Ferry, Discover best of Back to School events, GIveaways & Parties for kids in Bonners Ferry. Find information & tickets of upcoming back to school events...

Lazy A .08K

Sandpoint, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 220 Cedar Street, Sandpoint, ID 83864

The 'race' for the rest of us! The course might not be .08K, but you will be!

Send the Rain - Camp Meeting

Sandpoint, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Join us on August 27th and 28th as Pastor Doug Batchelor and Pastor Jëan Ross share messages on the the latter rain! Visit www.sandpointad wbr span ventist.org/ wbr span campmeeting for more info!

Emergency Life Saver Course

Ponderay, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 478338 US-95, Ponderay, ID

This course is a two day emergency medicine program built from the ground up by former Military, Law Enforcement and EMS Medical providers. Our course is designed for everyone! You will learn...

With Bonners Ferry News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

