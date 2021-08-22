Muleshoe calendar: Events coming up

(MULESHOE, TX) Live events are coming to Muleshoe.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Muleshoe:

SAPI Golf Cannon AFB, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 105 Forest Dr, Cannon AFB, NM

Unmarried active duty and one guest can get 18 holes of golf with cart included! FOR ONLY $5*! Limited availability, spots fill up fast! *Clubs not included

Boys Ranch Varsity Football @ Bovina Bovina, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 606 Halsell St, Bovina, TX

The Bovina (TX) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Boys Ranch (TX) on Friday, August 27 @ 7p.

SAPI Jeep Tour Cannon AFB, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 110 Alison Ave #2060, Cannon AFB, NM

$135/person | Sign up by Aug 18 Unmarried airmen and a guest can tour through Puebloan Ruins, Petroglyphs, sea life fossils, the Ghost Town of Hagan and view beautiful landscapes over the course...

Creative Pod Cannon AFB, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 107 Albright Ave Building 75, Cannon AFB, NM

Date: 8/3/2021 td Time: 5:00 PM - Title: Creative Pod Contact: span , span Location: td Description: Tweens/teens can register for this mixed media activity involving newspaper, watercolors, and...

ICIP Public Meeting Clovis, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 701 N Main St, Clovis, NM

Learn information regarding the City of Clovis' planned infrastructure and capital projects! The meeting will also be broadcast on Facebook Live.