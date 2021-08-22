Cancel
Warsaw calendar: What's coming up

Warsaw Digest
 5 days ago

(WARSAW, VA) Live events are lining up on the Warsaw calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Warsaw:

Richmond County Republican Committee Meeting

Warsaw, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

ABOUT Meet Our Leadership State Central Committee Member Resources State Party Plan Virginian Republican Creed RPV NEWS Latest News Events Official Call Calendar CONTACT Find Your Local GOP Email...

Country House Conference 2021

Stratford, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Address: 483 Great House Rd, Stratford, VA 22558

The ACHF is proud to present Virginia The Past is Present an exploration of 400 years of country house history and evolution.

Music by One Day Remains

Montross, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 15381 Kings Hwy, Montross, VA

Music by One Day Remains is on Facebook. To connect with Music by One Day Remains, join Facebook today.

3rd Annual Northern Neck Beach Music Festival

Colonial Beach, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: Washington Avenue, Colonial Beach, VA 22443

Enjoy an afternoon at the Beach with Great Beach Music by the Embers!

The Miller's Gospel Ministry

Montross, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 2383 Zacata Rd, Montross, VA

We are excited to announce that the Southern Gospel group The Miller's will be performing at Currioman Baptist Church on Sunday Aug. 22nd @ 5:00pm. Come and join us for the blessing of singing and...

Comments / 0

Warsaw Digest

Warsaw, VA
ABOUT

With Warsaw Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

