Bad Axe, MI

Live events Bad Axe — what’s coming up

 5 days ago

(BAD AXE, MI) Live events are lining up on the Bad Axe calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Bad Axe:

Open House Public Welcome

Port Hope, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 6101 Huron City Rd, Port Hope, MI

The Grindstone-Port Hope Sportsmen’s Club will be hosting an open house on Saturday August 28th from 12:00 - 8:00pm Food- Cash Bar-Gun & other raffles-Live music Corn Hole tournament starts at...

Rustic Camping by Beach | August 20 & 21, 2021

Harbor Beach, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1 Trescott St, Harbor Beach, MI

Enjoy 2 nights of rustic beach side camping and a number of fun events.

Traditional Craft Class: Scrapbooking

Port Austin, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 1424 Pointe Aux Barques Rd, Port Austin, MI

Learn techniques for decorating scrapbook pages or making greeting cards. $20 cost includes all supplies. Children at least 12 years old accompanied by an adult are welcome. Reservations are...

Great Lakes Traditional Sprints

Owendale, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 5801 Sebewaing Rd, Owendale, MI

Great Lakes Traditional Sprints #3 IMCA Modifieds, Bullet Stocks, Michigan Street Stocks, Road Warriors, Mini Wedge, 410 Sprints - Non-Winged Time: Front Gate

Pop Up Vendors Sip n' Shop

Port Austin, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

📣 Calling all local artisans, businesses, direct sales companies and crafters! 📣 Get your name and business out there (for free) during a bustling Friday night at the Village Green. To...

