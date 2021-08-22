Live events on the horizon in Jena

(JENA, LA) Live events are lining up on the Jena calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Jena area:

2021 Bizzy Awards Alexandria, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 2301 N MacArthur Dr, Alexandria, LA

It’s time to shine a spotlight and honor local businesses and industries at the 2021 Central Louisiana Regional Chamber of Commerce Business Awards, presented by Crowell & Owens. The "Bizzy...

Pre Fab 50 - Alexandria 2021 Alexandria, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 8100 US-71, Alexandria, LA

LGR will be traveling around the state to give EVERY girl an opportunity to compete in front of our team and get evaluated/ranked. These events will consist of a 3 game minimum. Also if you...

Wednesday Night Live - Preview Night! Pineville, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 2550 Monroe Hwy, Pineville, LA

Wednesday Night Live - Preview Night! at Pineville First United Methodist Church, 2550 Monroe Hwy, Pineville, LA 71360, Pineville, United States on Wed Aug 25 2021 at 04:30 pm

FULL CLASS -Rick Rack Table Runner Pineville, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 1634 Hyland Park Dr, Pineville, LA

ALL class fees need to please by prepaid in order to secure YOUR seat. Class Fee is $35 paid directly to the teacher. You can mail a check to Finish Line Quilting. 1634 Hyland Park Drive...

Zion Hill Church Pineville, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:45 PM

10:00AM Sunday Worship | Zion Hill Church Family - Join Us: 312 Hunter St. - Pineville, LA 71360 - www.zionhill.com Watch our live webcast weekly. Upcoming Streaming Events: **Sunday Worship...