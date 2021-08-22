Cancel
New River, AZ

New River events coming soon

Posted by 
 5 days ago

(NEW RIVER, AZ) New River has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the New River area:

Learn to Manage Your Emotions

Cave Creek, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 5335 East Lone Mountain Road, Cave Creek, AZ 85331

In this class led by psychologist, Dr Traci Moreno, learn to manage your emotions safely and more appropriately.

Tai Chi – Qigong

Cave Creek, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Address: 38443 N School House Rd, Cave Creek, AZ

Every Tuesday at 9:00am; Tai Chi & Qigong is a self-care practice. It is a choice of a healthy lifestyle and living well. It improves balance, flexibility, brain plasticity, inner peace and...

Kilted Spirit at Rosatis

Anthem, Phoenix, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 3668 W Anthem Way STE #A128, Anthem, AZ

Kilted Spirit at Rosatis at Rosati's Pizza Pub of Anthem (New River), 3668 West Anthem Way, New River, AZ 85086, New River, United States on Fri Aug 27 2021 at 07:00 pm

ANTHEM SPRINT TRIATHLON

Anthem, Phoenix, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 41130 N Freedom Way, Anthem, AZ

This reverse order sprint triathlon will kick-off your fall season with a bang! The Anthem Sprint Triathlon, hosted in conjunction with Team Anthem Multisport Club, is held in a great location and on

Cacao Ceremony & Somatic/Ecstatic Dance

Cave Creek, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 37608 N. Cave Creek Rd, Cave Creek, AZ 85331

Come connect with your body, your soul, cacao, the divine and community while sipping cacao & dance your fears out.

New River, AZ
With New River Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

