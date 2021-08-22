New River events coming soon

(NEW RIVER, AZ) New River has a full slate of live events coming up.

These events are coming up in the New River area:

Learn to Manage Your Emotions Cave Creek, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 5335 East Lone Mountain Road, Cave Creek, AZ 85331

In this class led by psychologist, Dr Traci Moreno, learn to manage your emotions safely and more appropriately.

Tai Chi – Qigong Cave Creek, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Address: 38443 N School House Rd, Cave Creek, AZ

Every Tuesday at 9:00am; Tai Chi & Qigong is a self-care practice. It is a choice of a healthy lifestyle and living well. It improves balance, flexibility, brain plasticity, inner peace and...

Kilted Spirit at Rosatis Anthem, Phoenix, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 3668 W Anthem Way STE #A128, Anthem, AZ

Kilted Spirit at Rosatis at Rosati's Pizza Pub of Anthem (New River), 3668 West Anthem Way, New River, AZ 85086, New River, United States on Fri Aug 27 2021 at 07:00 pm

ANTHEM SPRINT TRIATHLON Anthem, Phoenix, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 41130 N Freedom Way, Anthem, AZ

This reverse order sprint triathlon will kick-off your fall season with a bang! The Anthem Sprint Triathlon, hosted in conjunction with Team Anthem Multisport Club, is held in a great location and on

Cacao Ceremony & Somatic/Ecstatic Dance Cave Creek, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 37608 N. Cave Creek Rd, Cave Creek, AZ 85331

Come connect with your body, your soul, cacao, the divine and community while sipping cacao & dance your fears out.