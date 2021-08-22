Cancel
Lake City, MN

What’s up Lake City: Local events calendar

Lake City Bulletin
Lake City Bulletin
 5 days ago

(LAKE CITY, MN) Lake City is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Lake City area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PJaGB_0bZVqhM300

Bluff Valley Campground

Zumbro Falls, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 61297 390th Ave, Zumbro Falls, MN

We are an 80's & 90's & 2000's cover band in the La Crosse, WI area. Come camp, dance at sing with us at Bluff Valley Campground in Zumbro Falls, MN.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jjXgN_0bZVqhM300

La Vendemmia! Cooking Class with Chef Antonio Cecconi

Pepin, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: Great River Road/WI State Highway 35, 1420 3rd Street, Pepin, WI 54759

Learn to transform the season's abundance of fresh herbs and produce into a meal worthy of an Italian harvest celebration!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HjvXT_0bZVqhM300

Patchouli and Terra Guitarra

Wabasha, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Patchouli & Terra Guitarra is the #1 Charting International Guitar duo of master Bruce Hecksel and singer-songwriter Julie Patchouli. Zone Music Reporter calls Terra Guitarra “one of the top...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oiRVH_0bZVqhM300

Lake City Area Arts Music Circle

Lake City, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

The Music Circle goal is to provide musical fun and mutually encouraging fellowship. It is a nonjudgmental practice environment for musical participants of all skill levels, a place to build...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ElQeG_0bZVqhM300

Celebration of life

Lake City, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 1022 W Lyon Ave, Lake City, MN

Here is Laurie Voorhees’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Laurie Voorhees of Red Wing, Minnesota, born in Lake City...

