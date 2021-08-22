Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hallettsville, TX

Live events Hallettsville — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Hallettsville Journal
Hallettsville Journal
 5 days ago

(HALLETTSVILLE, TX) Live events are lining up on the Hallettsville calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Hallettsville area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kwCds_0bZVqgTK00

Sunday Worship

Hallettsville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:45 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:45 AM

Address: 206 S Dowling St, Hallettsville, TX

Every Sunday Morning at 10:45am. Holy Communion is shared on the 1st Sunday. Informal Bible Study (grade 9+ to Adult) at 9:45am every Sunday before worship. MYF (pre-K through 12th grade) every...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y7sf3_0bZVqgTK00

Private Bartending Event- Leopold Wedding

Hallettsville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 400 N La Grange St, Hallettsville, TX

Private Bartending Event- Leopold Wedding is on Facebook. To connect with Private Bartending Event- Leopold Wedding, join Facebook today.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XPaxV_0bZVqgTK00

Morgan Ashley Music

Sheridan, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 5235 2nd St, Sheridan, TX

Kick back and relax this Saturday, August 28th with great food and live music by Morgan Ashley! Join us inside to dine in or enjoy our outdoor patio area and listen to live music starting at...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TmkFR_0bZVqgTK00

Texas Challenge - Multi-Discipline Shooting Competition

Columbus, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 1173 Fm 1890, Columbus, TX 78934

Come join us to compete in pistol, shotgun, long range AND 3D archery!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QDm7E_0bZVqgTK00

Workend #7

Flatonia, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 9706 Anchor Ranch Loop, Flatonia, TX

********Important Notices*********** You may now drive across the new bridge in your vehicle. The speed limit is 5 mph...seriously go slow... ****There is an updated workend procedure document...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Hallettsville Journal

Hallettsville Journal

Hallettsville, TX
33
Followers
211
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Hallettsville Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
City
Hallettsville, TX
City
Columbus, TX
City
Flatonia, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Live Music#Myf#Sun Oct 10#Anchor Ranch Loop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Music
Related
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

US conducts military strike against ISIS-K planner

The United States military conducted a military strike against an ISIS-K planner in what appeared to be a retaliatory attack for a suicide bombing at Kabul’s airport that killed 13 U.S. service members and injured at least 100 Afghans. Capt. Bill Urban, a spokesman for U.S. Central Command, said in...
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy