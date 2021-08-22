Live events Hallettsville — what’s coming up

(HALLETTSVILLE, TX) Live events are lining up on the Hallettsville calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Hallettsville area:

Sunday Worship Hallettsville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:45 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:45 AM

Address: 206 S Dowling St, Hallettsville, TX

Every Sunday Morning at 10:45am. Holy Communion is shared on the 1st Sunday. Informal Bible Study (grade 9+ to Adult) at 9:45am every Sunday before worship. MYF (pre-K through 12th grade) every...

Private Bartending Event- Leopold Wedding Hallettsville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 400 N La Grange St, Hallettsville, TX

Private Bartending Event- Leopold Wedding is on Facebook. To connect with Private Bartending Event- Leopold Wedding, join Facebook today.

Morgan Ashley Music Sheridan, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 5235 2nd St, Sheridan, TX

Kick back and relax this Saturday, August 28th with great food and live music by Morgan Ashley! Join us inside to dine in or enjoy our outdoor patio area and listen to live music starting at...

Texas Challenge - Multi-Discipline Shooting Competition Columbus, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 1173 Fm 1890, Columbus, TX 78934

Come join us to compete in pistol, shotgun, long range AND 3D archery!

Workend #7 Flatonia, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 9706 Anchor Ranch Loop, Flatonia, TX

********Important Notices*********** You may now drive across the new bridge in your vehicle. The speed limit is 5 mph...seriously go slow... ****There is an updated workend procedure document...