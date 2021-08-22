Buffalo calendar: Events coming up

(BUFFALO, WY) Buffalo has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Buffalo:

Sarah sample & Edie Carey Sheridan, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 419 Delphi St, Sheridan, WY 82801

Share an evening of song and storytelling with two acclaimed singer-songwriters, Sarah Sample & Edie Carey.

2021 Wyoming Brewers Summit Sheridan, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 612 North Main Street, Sheridan, WY 82801

Wyoming's inaugural premier technical summit for the craft brewing industry featuring breweries and industry experts from the region!

American Memory: Inside Out Clearmont, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 30 Big Red Ln, Clearmont, WY

AMERICAN MEMORY: INSIDE OUT Work by Monica J. Brown, Brittney Denham-Whisonant, and Bill Will May 14 to August 27, 2021 more

Walk in the Park Club Sheridan, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 211 Smith St, Sheridan, WY

Enjoy some friendly conversation and the beautiful scenery Sheridan Pathways, parks, and community have to offer this spring and summer! Meet in Whitney Park by the fountains. We’ll take off from...

Street Dance with the Terry Waugh Band Story, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 30 N Piney Rd, Story, WY

Come join us to kick off Story Days with dancing the night away at the Story Store! We will be serving fish and chips along with having a full bar starting at 4. We look forward to seeing you there!