Lincolnton, GA

Live events on the horizon in Lincolnton

Lincolnton Bulletin
 5 days ago

(LINCOLNTON, GA) Lincolnton is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Lincolnton area:

Back 2 School Dance Competition

Thomson, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 180 Sweetwater Rd, Thomson, GA

JCDD Back 2 School Competition 2021 About this Event This Event Will Be One you don’t won’t to miss! Hosted by Tyrus Tillman From the Tyrus Tillman Show!!!! There will be vendors, and lots of...

10th Annual Blasingame Memorial Golf Tournament

Thomson, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 2660 Twin Pine Rd, Thomson, GA

3 Person Lauderdale Golf Tournament to benefit the THS Athletic Booster Club and Brickyard Wall of Fame Also check out other Sports Events in Thomson

Tippy Cakes Cake Decorating Class

Thomson, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 1735 Washington Rd, Thomson, GA

Buttercream Basics! In this class, you will learn how to make your own Buttercream Icing as well as how to Color your Buttercream Icing and Decorate your very own 6" Cake. All Students will...

Paranormal Talk

Washington, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 216 E Robert Toombs Ave, Washington, GA

Paranormal Talk is hosted by Ricky from the Explorers of the Paranormal and Unexplainable. This FREE event is made possible by Kimberly from The Robert Toombs House and will take place around the...

Clothes Closet

Appling, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Address: 2520 Ray Owens Rd, Appling, GA

Room D109, Free clothing to those in need. Clothing donations, in good condition, also accepted.

