Live events coming up in Madisonville
(MADISONVILLE, TX) Madisonville has a full slate of live events coming up.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Madisonville:
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Address: 1 Hilltop Lodge Dr, Hilltop Lakes, TX
Join us for a flower power-hippie filled night of 60s music. Show off your musical talent or just come watch others. 50/50 raffle drawing @ 11PM.
Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 12:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 03:00 PM
Address: 1773 Farm to Market 1791, Richards, TX 77873
Welcome Kyle Mathis, instrumentalist, guitarist, and vocalist, as he returns to the WSCW Patio
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 04:59 PM
Address: 201 N Madison St, Madisonville, TX
Sept. 1, 2009 - Feb. 15, 2010 Bud Tucker and Madison County Artist - Mr. Bud Tucker did carvings, quilted, and sewed for his family, as well, as other artist in the area will be displaying their work.
Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 05:00 PM
Address: 1773 Farm to Market 1791, Richards, TX 77873
Welcome back Ray! Ray Cashman is a blues guitarist, singer, and songwriter known internationally.
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM
Address: 929 University Avenue, Huntsville, TX 77320
2nd Annual Back 2 School Bash CrossFit partner competition to close out summer with a bang and kick off the new school year!
