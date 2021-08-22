Cancel
Madisonville, TX

Live events coming up in Madisonville

Posted by 
Madisonville Today
Madisonville Today
 5 days ago

(MADISONVILLE, TX) Madisonville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Madisonville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JZF0F_0bZVqdp900

60s Themed Karaoke w/DJ Kenny Ray

Hilltop Lakes, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 1 Hilltop Lodge Dr, Hilltop Lakes, TX

Join us for a flower power-hippie filled night of 60s music. Show off your musical talent or just come watch others. 50/50 raffle drawing @ 11PM.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LY3Wf_0bZVqdp900

Kyle Mathis on the Patio November 7

Richards, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Address: 1773 Farm to Market 1791, Richards, TX 77873

Welcome Kyle Mathis, instrumentalist, guitarist, and vocalist, as he returns to the WSCW Patio

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16O01Q_0bZVqdp900

Madison County Museum Exhibit

Madisonville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 201 N Madison St, Madisonville, TX

Sept. 1, 2009 - Feb. 15, 2010 Bud Tucker and Madison County Artist - Mr. Bud Tucker did carvings, quilted, and sewed for his family, as well, as other artist in the area will be displaying their work.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cc8Ys_0bZVqdp900

Ray Cashman on the Patio December 18

Richards, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 05:00 PM

Address: 1773 Farm to Market 1791, Richards, TX 77873

Welcome back Ray! Ray Cashman is a blues guitarist, singer, and songwriter known internationally.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qeRsV_0bZVqdp900

Back 2 School Bash

Huntsville, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 929 University Avenue, Huntsville, TX 77320

2nd Annual Back 2 School Bash CrossFit partner competition to close out summer with a bang and kick off the new school year!

Madisonville Today

Madisonville Today

Madisonville, TX
With Madisonville Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

