Ely, NV

Coming soon: Ely events

Ely News Beat
(ELY, NV) Live events are coming to Ely.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ely:

Great Basin Star Train

Ely, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 1100 Ave A, Ely, NV

For those of you who aren’t fortunate enough to live up here in the Rural Inter-Mountain West, you are missing our breathtakingly beautiful night sky. For those of you who live in these parts, you...

Train Robbery

Ely, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Address: 1100 Ave A, Ely, NV

Hang on to your valuables and be on the lookout

White Pine County Fair

Ely, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: HC 33 33100, Great Basin Hwy, Ely, NV

Please call before attending any community events. It is likely that they will be postponed or canceled as a result of the coronavirus. You can find CDC coronavirus information at...

