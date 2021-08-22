Live events on the horizon in Clinton

(CLINTON, AR) Clinton has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Clinton area:

Lampwork Beads for Beginners (August Workshop) Mountain View, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 101 N Peabody Ave, Mountain View, AR

Join Maria Smith of Bear Pen Beads for this introduction to the tools and types of glass used in lampwork bead making. You will be able to make basic beads including techniques for make stringers...

Drasco Band Mountain View, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 107 W Main St H, Mountain View, AR

A band that will keep you entertained with their diversity. They write some of their own songs, and sing a mix of country and classic rock. wait till you hear tem perform WHITE CROSSES written by...

GriefShare Grief Recovery Support Group Heber Springs, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 1099 W Pine St, Heber Springs, AR

Meeting Room: Fellowship Hall Contact:Rebecca Cockrell, Facilitator501-270-3234 Click Here For Registration

Van Buren County Fair Pageant — Eye On Van Buren County Clinton, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1827 AR-16, Clinton, AR

10:00 am for Babies, 1:00 interview for Teens, Ms, Sr., Ms. and Rodeo Queen. 2 pm Elementary. Teen and Ms. Pageant at 5:30 pm and Rodeo Queen Pageant following.

Crosspoint Baptist Church Greenbrier - 9:00AM Church Service Greenbrier, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 48 Glenn Ln, Greenbrier, AR

This is the 10:30 service for August 22, 2021. BOTH SERVICES WILL HAVE CHILD CARE