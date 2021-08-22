Cancel
West Jefferson, NC

West Jefferson events coming up

West Jefferson News Watch
West Jefferson News Watch
 5 days ago

(WEST JEFFERSON, NC) Live events are lining up on the West Jefferson calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in West Jefferson:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B1ibK_0bZVqaAy00

Rug Hooking the Proddy Techinique Workshop

West Jefferson, NC

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 10 S Jefferson Ave, West Jefferson, NC

Instructor Cheryl Roberts will teach students to create a rug hooked piece using the beautiful and sculptural proddy technique. This workshop is for all levels, beginners welcome!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bsjsP_0bZVqaAy00

Stomp and Brew 2021

West Jefferson, NC

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: East Main Street Parking Lot, West Jefferson, ND 28694

The 3rd annual Stomp and Brew is a craft beer and wine tasting festival in downtown West Jefferson, NC!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rjr2L_0bZVqaAy00

Ashe County Farmers Market

West Jefferson, NC

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 108 BackStreet, West Jefferson, NC

Season: Spring and Summer Market Hours: May 1 - October 2021Saturdays, 8AM - 1PM Location:108 Backstreet in West Jefferson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AqkDl_0bZVqaAy00

VIP Petcare at Pet Supplies Plus

Boone, NC

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 2575 Hwy. 105, Boone, NC 28607

Community clinics provide affordable, convenient walk-in veterinary services. Event RSVPs, reservations or appointments are not accepted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VZ2WE_0bZVqaAy00

2021 Splash for the Cash

Jefferson, NC

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 3874 NC-16 S, Jefferson, NC

Join us on August 28, 2021 for a celebratory float down the New River, followed by complimentary lunch, drinks, and door prizes! About this Event Date: Saturday, August 28, 2021 Time: 10:00am ...

West Jefferson News Watch

West Jefferson News Watch

West Jefferson, NC
With West Jefferson News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

