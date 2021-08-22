Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ganado, AZ

Ganado events coming up

Posted by 
Ganado Updates
Ganado Updates
 5 days ago

(GANADO, AZ) Ganado is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Ganado area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vVv9n_0bZVqZF700

Navajo Nation-Indigenous Breastfeeding Counselor Training

Window Rock, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: Arizona 264 and Loop Road, Window Rock, AZ 86515

The Indigenous Breastfeeding Counselor training is a 5 day, 45 hour course. Registration opens August 9, 2021 and closes September 6, 2021

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40HvKz_0bZVqZF700

Spay & Neuter Clinic on the Navajo Nation

Window Rock, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 167 AZ-264, Window Rock, AZ

To schedule an appointment text Alex @ 480.426.9290. Include: cat or dog, sex, age & weight of animals; your name; preferred clinic date(s). Vaccine Clinic 10am-2pm each day. $10 per vaccine; no...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OLZks_0bZVqZF700

Diné Early Childhood Summit

Window Rock, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 670 Kinship, Window Rock, AZ

WINDOW ROCK – The virtual 2021 Diné Early Childhood Summit is scheduled Aug. 25-26 featuring keynote speakers and work sessions tailored to infant and early childhood mental health consultation...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Ganado Updates

Ganado Updates

Ganado, AZ
17
Followers
189
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Ganado Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ganado, AZ
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat#Arizona 264 And#Vaccine Clinic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cats
Related
Clinton County, IAClinton Herald

Today's events

— Clinton County Conservation begins the Lower Wapsi River Clean-up Project at Walnut Grove Park on the north edge of Toronto. The clean-up will return to where County Conservation started 15 years ago, with Sherman Park as the headquarters. County Conservation will clean up between Massilon Park and Sherman Park on the Wapsi. Clean-up continues Aug. 21-22. For more info and sign-up email coordinator@lwrcp.org.
Utah Statesuindependent.com

Southern Utah Events Guide

This week’s Southern Utah Events Guide features Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella at Washington City Center for Music and Theater, Holy Stromboli at Kayenta, Coyote Tales LIVE Storytelling in Ivins, farmers markets, outdoor movies, live music, virtual events, and more. Check out the complete guide to find out what is going...
Tennisnny360.com

Community Fun Day in Phoenix

PHOENIX — The Town of Schroeppel will hold the annual Community Fun Day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14, at the William J. Farley Community Park on Chestnut Street in Phoenix. There will be game stations for children that include soccer, tennis, basketball, track and field,...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Community Impact Phoenix

Four businesses coming soon to Chandler

Here are four businesses coming soon to the corner of Chandler Boulevard and Dobson Road near 99 Ranch Market:. Uncle Lee’s Kitchen, a Chinese and Thai food restaurant, will open in Chandler this year. The restaurant will be the first Arizona location. The restaurant will be located in the same shopping center as 99 Ranch Market at the corner of Chandler Boulevard and Dobson Road. www.uncleleeskitchen.com.

Comments / 0

Community Policy