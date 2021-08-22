Coming soon: Glendive events

(GLENDIVE, MT) Live events are lining up on the Glendive calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Glendive:

Mimosa Yoga Glendive, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 1515 West Bell Street, Glendive, MT 59330

Come join us, for an hour of recovery yoga with our instructor Celeste Brant.

Glendive, MT - The Men of Exotic Legends Storm the Stage! Glendive, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Address: 1615 W Towne St, Glendive, MT

Ladies: Are you ready for a tantalizing two-hour performance from your favorite all-star cast of male entertainers? About this Event The Finest Ladies Night Experience is coming to Glendive! If...

Nampa Farmers Market Glendive, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Season: Summer Market Hours: April 10 - October 30, 2021Saturdays, 9AM - 1PM, rain or shine. Location: Longbranch Parking Lot at Front and 13th Adjace