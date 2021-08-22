Events on the Alpine calendar

(ALPINE, TX) Alpine is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Alpine:

Pickers Circle Alpine, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 101 W Ave E, Alpine, TX

Come take your turn at the mic or just listen to great local musicians sing and play! Pickers Circle is every other Tuesday at Old Gringo! 6-10pm



Derek Chennault and the Native Guns Alpine, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Address: 504 W Holland Ave, Alpine, TX

The good ol boy are back again at the Railroad Blues! Saturday August 28th at 10pm Don't miss this amazing band!

Sunset Soundtracks: Marijuana Sweet Tooth Marfa, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 802 S Highland Ave, Marfa, TX

Sunset Soundtracks: a regular music series under the big sky. August 28: Marijuana Sweet Tooth Low, Slow, & Hazy Doors open at 7 PM. Music starts at 8 PM. From Austin, Marijuana Sweet Tooth’s new...

New Student Orientation Alpine, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Sul Ross State University wants to make your transition to college as smooth, informative, and fun as possible. The Office of New Student Programs is actively addressing the challenges the...

Marathon Songwriters Festival Marathon, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 102 NW 1st St Highway 90W, 102 NW 1st st Hwy 90w, Marathon, TX

August 16 & 17, 2019. Hosted by The Gage Hotel in Marathon, TX. Featuring: Drew Kennedy, Josh Grider, Walt Wilkins, Jamie Lin Wilson, Kat Higgins, and Bobby Hamrick.