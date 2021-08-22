Cancel
Crescent City, FL

Live events coming up in Crescent City

Crescent City Today
Crescent City Today
 5 days ago

(CRESCENT CITY, FL) Live events are coming to Crescent City.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Crescent City area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=182aGO_0bZVqWaw00

IQ Designer the Way you Always Wanted to Learn, Michelle Umlauf

Palatka, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 305 St Johns Ave, Palatka, FL

In her newest class, created just for Miss D\'s, you will learn how to make a Garden Flag using many of the exceptional techniques that you will find only on a Baby Lock embroidery machine. In...

Learn More

Manchester Table Runner, Saturday, July 28th — Jeanne Hess

Palatka, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 305 St Johns Ave, Palatka, FL

This is a lovely reversible table runner made with either: 10" squares, 1 1/2" strips or a jelly roll. You can choose to make it scrappy or color coordinated. For our class we are proposing...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0po2Ru_0bZVqWaw00

Welaka National Fish Hatchery Field Trip

Welaka, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:30 AM

Address: 301 South Street, Welaka, FL 32193

Join us at the Welaka Hatchery to see the highly endangered Florida Grasshopper Sparrows and the resident birds of this beautiful place.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wlZj7_0bZVqWaw00

Putnam Community Band

Palatka, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 302 Mellon Rd, Palatka, FL

© 2021 by WHIF 91.3 HopeFM / Putnam Radio Ministries, Inc. Site Design by MEM Consulting, LLC - Designed by Thrive Themes | Powered by WordPress

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eHYm8_0bZVqWaw00

Jay Statham & The Tokie Show on Tour @ Long’s Log Cabin

Welaka, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 699 3rd Ave, Welaka, FL

Jay Statham & The Tokie Show on Tour @ Long’s Log Cabin at Long's Log Cabin Bar, 699 3rd Avenue, Welaka, FL 32193, Welaka, United States on Fri Aug 27 2021 at 08:00 pm to Sat Aug 28 2021 at 12:00 am

Learn More

Crescent City Today

Crescent City Today

Crescent City, FL
