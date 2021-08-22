Cancel
Browning, MT

Live events on the horizon in Browning

Posted by 
Browning News Alert
 5 days ago

(BROWNING, MT) Live events are lining up on the Browning calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Browning:

Kid Gloves and Brass Knuckles: The Life of Nancy Cooper Russell with Mary Jane Bradbury

East Glacier Park Village, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: East Glacier Park, MT

Against the backdrop of the social and political reform of the early 1900s, Nancy Cooper Russell was a woman ahead of her time. A self-taught business woman with the ability to take charge, Nancy...

Cut Bank Farmers' Market

Cut Bank, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Cut Bank Farmers' Market is on Facebook. To connect with Cut Bank Farmers' Market, join Facebook today.

Elkcalf Mountain Walk

East Glacier Park Village, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 314 US-2, East Glacier Park, MT

Elkcalf Mountain Walk at Meet in East Glacier across from Two Medicine Grill, Babb, United States on Tue Aug 31 2021 at 08:00 am to 04:00 pm

Browning News Alert

With Browning News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

