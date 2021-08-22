Everett events coming soon

(EVERETT, PA) Live events are lining up on the Everett calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Everett:

Cruise-In (Car Show) Bedford, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 125 S Richard St, Bedford, PA

Help support the National D-Day Memorial join us at the Bedford Moose Lodge for a Cruise-In. Any and all vehicles welcomed. Food - Prizes - Music No Entry Fee - Donations will be Accepted Entries...

Yoga In The Garden Everett, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 9048 Black Valley Road, Everett, PA 15537

Yoga In The Garden. The first event of its kind at the Black Valley Piggery coming August 29th. Join us if you please!

Craft Allie Wood Sign Painting Clearville, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 815 Beans Cove Rd, Clearville, PA

Craft Allie will be having our wood sign painting and sip, sign saying will be determined at a later date and published on our Facebook page closer to the date. Price to be determined by craft.

Downtown Bedford Farmers Market Bedford, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Season: Summer Market Hours: May 19 - September 29, 2021Wednesdays, 9AM - 1PM Location: Public Square, 124 South Juliana Street, Bedford, PA

Sunday Morning Service Manns Choice, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 470 Buena Rd, Manns Choice, PA

Regular Sunday Service featuring Worship, Fellowship, the Word and Prayer.

