Everett events coming soon
(EVERETT, PA) Live events are lining up on the Everett calendar.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Everett:
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM
Address: 125 S Richard St, Bedford, PA
Help support the National D-Day Memorial join us at the Bedford Moose Lodge for a Cruise-In. Any and all vehicles welcomed. Food - Prizes - Music No Entry Fee - Donations will be Accepted Entries...
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:30 PM
Address: 9048 Black Valley Road, Everett, PA 15537
Yoga In The Garden. The first event of its kind at the Black Valley Piggery coming August 29th. Join us if you please!
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM
Address: 815 Beans Cove Rd, Clearville, PA
Craft Allie will be having our wood sign painting and sip, sign saying will be determined at a later date and published on our Facebook page closer to the date. Price to be determined by craft.
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 AM
Season: Summer Market Hours: May 19 - September 29, 2021Wednesdays, 9AM - 1PM Location: Public Square, 124 South Juliana Street, Bedford, PA
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Address: 470 Buena Rd, Manns Choice, PA
Regular Sunday Service featuring Worship, Fellowship, the Word and Prayer.\n
