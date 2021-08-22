Cancel
Spencer, WV

Coming soon: Spencer events

Posted by 
Spencer News Beat
Spencer News Beat
 5 days ago

(SPENCER, WV) Spencer is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Spencer:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CTxrJ_0bZVqTwl00

Rt33W LIVE! - 11.6.21

Spencer, WV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 06:30 PM

Address: 201 East Main Street, Spencer, WV 25276

Route 33 Wrestling LIVE returns to the Spencer Armory on Saturday, November 6th, 2021 with THRILLING live pro wrestling action!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SjdJ7_0bZVqTwl00

Ülmost Heaven Dry Run 2021

Charleston, WV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: Magic Island, Charleston, WV 25302

The 6th annual Ülmost Heaven Dry Run returns to Magic Island after a year off!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07R00y_0bZVqTwl00

Renegade Rebellion Country Music Fest

Mineral Wells, WV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:59 PM

Address: 2 Matheny Drive, Mineral Wells, WV 26150

End your summer in style with the Renegade Rebellion Music Fest (RRMF), West Virginia's premier country music festival, live at WVMS!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yu5NH_0bZVqTwl00

Free Meditation in Chinese ~ Weekly Classes: Let's Meditate Charleston

Charleston, WV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: https://zoom.us/j/9700172269?pwd=Y2xQT0NhT1Rtak16Z3pTaFQ1Y1Q2QT223, Charleston, WV 25302

Mandarin Online Guided Meditation: Free Weekly Classes. Experience the healing power of Meditation. No prior experience is needed.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J16s6_0bZVqTwl00

133 Acre Gilmer County Farm

Rosedale, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Preview: Tuesday, August 24th from 3:30 - 5:00 PMNo Reserve, Selling to the Highest Bidder!133 Acre Gi...

Learn More

Spencer News Beat

Spencer News Beat

Spencer, WV
39
Followers
218
Post
2K+
Views
With Spencer News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

