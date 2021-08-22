Coming soon: Spencer events

(SPENCER, WV) Spencer is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Spencer:

Rt33W LIVE! - 11.6.21 Spencer, WV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 06:30 PM

Address: 201 East Main Street, Spencer, WV 25276

Route 33 Wrestling LIVE returns to the Spencer Armory on Saturday, November 6th, 2021 with THRILLING live pro wrestling action!

Ülmost Heaven Dry Run 2021 Charleston, WV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: Magic Island, Charleston, WV 25302

The 6th annual Ülmost Heaven Dry Run returns to Magic Island after a year off!

Renegade Rebellion Country Music Fest Mineral Wells, WV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:59 PM

Address: 2 Matheny Drive, Mineral Wells, WV 26150

End your summer in style with the Renegade Rebellion Music Fest (RRMF), West Virginia's premier country music festival, live at WVMS!

Free Meditation in Chinese ~ Weekly Classes: Let's Meditate Charleston Charleston, WV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: https://zoom.us/j/9700172269?pwd=Y2xQT0NhT1Rtak16Z3pTaFQ1Y1Q2QT223, Charleston, WV 25302

Mandarin Online Guided Meditation: Free Weekly Classes. Experience the healing power of Meditation. No prior experience is needed.

133 Acre Gilmer County Farm Rosedale, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Preview: Tuesday, August 24th from 3:30 - 5:00 PMNo Reserve, Selling to the Highest Bidder!133 Acre Gi...