Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stigler, OK

Stigler calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Stigler News Beat
Stigler News Beat
 5 days ago

(STIGLER, OK) Live events are lining up on the Stigler calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Stigler area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gDqnQ_0bZVqS4200

Lazy Hazy Crazy Days of Summer Wheeling

Wilburton, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 4628 NW 1027th Ave, Wilburton, OK

Beginners! This has your name written all over it! Trails are fairly easy, good place to get your feet wet so to speak. It’s a small park so we’ll have runs in the morning and then afternoon is...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SH4VW_0bZVqS4200

SBC2C - Eureka Springs/Talimena Ride II - 2021

Cookson, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 19725 W Cookson Bend Rd, Cookson, OK

STREETBIKES COAST2COAST is hosting it's 4th Annual Talimena Ride to the Oklahoma/Arkansas Mountains & National Scenic Byways August 2021. Lodging will take place at the $1.8mm Cookson Village Lake...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VAs6A_0bZVqS4200

The Battle of Honey Springs film premiere

Checotah, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 423159 E 1030 Rd, Checotah, OK

The Oklahoma Historical Society (OHS) and the Friends of Honey Springs Battlefield announce the premiere of a new film documenting the Battle of Honey Springs. The first showings of The Battle of...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34CQCt_0bZVqS4200

Story Time

Eufaula, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 301 S 1st St, Eufaula, OK

Story time for pre-school aged children. Come and enjoy a story and a craft.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iv3E7_0bZVqS4200

Poteau Area Hiring Event "Real People. Real Work. Real Jobs."

Poteau, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 105 Reynolds Ave, Poteau, OK

Get the chance to talk with local companies that will be hiring on site. Come prepared with printed resumes in hand and business casual attire.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Stigler News Beat

Stigler News Beat

Stigler, OK
39
Followers
212
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Stigler News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wilburton, OK
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Eufaula, OK
City
Poteau, OK
City
Stigler, OK
City
Cookson, OK
City
Checotah, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

US conducts military strike against ISIS-K planner

The United States military conducted a military strike against an ISIS-K planner in what appeared to be a retaliatory attack for a suicide bombing at Kabul’s airport that killed 13 U.S. service members and injured at least 100 Afghans. Capt. Bill Urban, a spokesman for U.S. Central Command, said in...
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy