Stigler calendar: What's coming up

(STIGLER, OK) Live events are lining up on the Stigler calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Stigler area:

Lazy Hazy Crazy Days of Summer Wheeling Wilburton, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 4628 NW 1027th Ave, Wilburton, OK

Beginners! This has your name written all over it! Trails are fairly easy, good place to get your feet wet so to speak. It’s a small park so we’ll have runs in the morning and then afternoon is...

SBC2C - Eureka Springs/Talimena Ride II - 2021 Cookson, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 19725 W Cookson Bend Rd, Cookson, OK

STREETBIKES COAST2COAST is hosting it's 4th Annual Talimena Ride to the Oklahoma/Arkansas Mountains & National Scenic Byways August 2021. Lodging will take place at the $1.8mm Cookson Village Lake...

The Battle of Honey Springs film premiere Checotah, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 423159 E 1030 Rd, Checotah, OK

The Oklahoma Historical Society (OHS) and the Friends of Honey Springs Battlefield announce the premiere of a new film documenting the Battle of Honey Springs. The first showings of The Battle of...

Story Time Eufaula, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 301 S 1st St, Eufaula, OK

Story time for pre-school aged children. Come and enjoy a story and a craft.

Poteau Area Hiring Event "Real People. Real Work. Real Jobs." Poteau, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 105 Reynolds Ave, Poteau, OK

Get the chance to talk with local companies that will be hiring on site. Come prepared with printed resumes in hand and business casual attire.