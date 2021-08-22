Cancel
Montevideo, MN

Montevideo calendar: Events coming up

Montevideo Bulletin
Montevideo Bulletin
 5 days ago

(MONTEVIDEO, MN) Montevideo is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Montevideo area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x4jc7_0bZVqRBJ00

2021 Lincoln-Reagan Dinner

Dawson, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 712 Oak St, Dawson, MN

The 2021 Lincoln-Reagan Dinner for the Lac qui Parle County Republican Party will be at the Hilltop Bar & Grill in Dawson! On top of dinner, we will be having speakers and a silent auction...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XyNcy_0bZVqRBJ00

Live Music: Miss Myra — Bluenose Gopher Public House

Granite Falls, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 681 Prentice St, Granite Falls, MN

The fabulous Miss Myra returns to Bluenose to get your feet tappin' and your mouth smilin'.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pyn3M_0bZVqRBJ00

Say YES! Capital Campaign Launch Party!

Granite Falls, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 726 Prentice St, Granite Falls, MN

DoPT is thrilled to announce the upcoming public launch of our SAY YES! Capital Campaign to support the renovation, operations and programming of our Main Street headquarters, The YES! House...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FkEJ2_0bZVqRBJ00

Project Turnabout 29th Annual Caring & Sharing Golf Tournament

Granite Falls, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 5522 Minnesota 67, Granite Falls, MN 56241

A golfing event to raise funds for Project Turnabout's Caring & Sharing Program that supports patient needs while in treatment.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KOjN9_0bZVqRBJ00

Sociability Run

Granite Falls, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 641 Prentice St., Granite Falls, MN 56241

Second annual Sociability Run through Western Minnesota on the historic Yellowstone Trail from Glencoe to Ortonville

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

