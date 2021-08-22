Cancel
Worland, WY

Worland calendar: Coming events

Worland News Alert
Worland News Alert
 5 days ago

(WORLAND, WY) Live events are lining up on the Worland calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Worland:

Celebration of life

Worland, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 2200 Big Horn Ave, Worland, WY

Here is Esther Lorraine Alvarado-Sweeney’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Esther Lorraine Alvarado-Sweeney of Worland...

Yoga Class

Thermopolis, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Class at 10:00am and another at 5:00pm Tuesdays and Thursdays Instructor: Darcy Axtell (307) 921-0605 $5 per class - 08/26/2021

Memorial Service

Thermopolis, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 620 Arapahoe St, Thermopolis, WY

Alfred A.J. Joseph Bauer A.J. Bauer, 83 of Thermopolis, WY passed away July 22, 2021 after a period of declining health at the Thermopolis Rehabilitation and Wellness Center. He was born November...

Anniversary Party Weekend

Ten Sleep, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Address: 2549 US-16, Ten Sleep, WY

We are going to kick off our 8th Anniversary Party with Rob Weimann on the stage Friday August 27th @ 7pm! We will have our Annual Keg Toss Contest Saturday August 28th @ 5pm! Shot in the Foot...

Ladies Night Out in the Wild West

Worland, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Come join other women who care about the outdoors for an evening of fun! Dress for the Wild West for a chance at costume contest prizes!

Worland News Alert

Worland News Alert

Worland, WY
