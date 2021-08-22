Live events on the horizon in Ulysses

(ULYSSES, KS) Ulysses is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ulysses:

Story Time at Lee Richardson Zoo Garden City, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 312 E Finnup Dr, Garden City, KS

Beginning April 5th, Story Time at Lee Richardson Zoo will take place every Monday morning (weather permitting) at 10:30 AM. Meet Zoo staff and volunteers on the back patio of the Finnup Center...

Young & Restless Garden City, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 605 E Walnut St, Garden City, KS

Hands on learning for the young and restless mind. Ages 6-9. Toothpick Towers

Blushing Artiste - September Garden City, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 318 N Main St, Garden City, KS 67846

Bring your own beverage and join us at Garden City Arts for a night or fun and painting!

Utilizing Padlet for Autonomous Learning for MS/HS Adolescents Sublette, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 810 Lark Ave, Sublette, KS

Facilitated by Dr. Amber Miller, SWPRSC CLICK HERE TO REGISTER Padlet is the perfect platform for both synchronous and asynchronous learning. Learn to utilize it with your lesson plans and novel...

Canvas+Paint - August Garden City, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 318 N Main St, Garden City, KS

This beginner’s class helps participants follow step-by-step instructions to recreate the painting of the month on an 11X14 stretched canvas. No experience required. This is a wine free event for...