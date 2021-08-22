Cancel
Zuni, NM

Live events on the horizon in Zuni

Zuni News Watch
Zuni News Watch
 5 days ago

(ZUNI, NM) Live events are coming to Zuni.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Zuni:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15u5ht_0bZVqOmM00

Ramah Farmers' Market

Ramah, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Season: Summer Market Hours: June 26 - October, 2021Saturdays, 10am - 1pmLocation:12 Bloomfield Street

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35nyS0_0bZVqOmM00

3D Printing Basics

Gallup, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 115 W Hill Ave, Gallup, NM

Join OFPL on Facebook, @galluplibrary or YouTube on Tuesday, August 24th at 4:00 PM to learn how to create your own 3D projects. Design your own bubble wands, Dungeons & Dragons dice, or small...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36Wpbh_0bZVqOmM00

Jesse Daniel

Gallup, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 207 W Coal Ave, Gallup, NM

This is a live-streamed show - no physical tickets available.

Zuni News Watch

Zuni, NM
With Zuni News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

