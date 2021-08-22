Live events on the horizon in Zuni
(ZUNI, NM) Live events are coming to Zuni.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Zuni:
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM
Season: Summer Market Hours: June 26 - October, 2021Saturdays, 10am - 1pmLocation:12 Bloomfield Street
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Address: 115 W Hill Ave, Gallup, NM
Join OFPL on Facebook, @galluplibrary or YouTube on Tuesday, August 24th at 4:00 PM to learn how to create your own 3D projects. Design your own bubble wands, Dungeons & Dragons dice, or small...
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Address: 207 W Coal Ave, Gallup, NM
This is a live-streamed show - no physical tickets available.
